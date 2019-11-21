Edward Witzig

Edward F. Witzig, age 95, formerly of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019.
Ed was born on April 13, 1924 to Edgar and Clara Witzig in Eau Claire Wisconsin and graduated from Eau Claire high school in 1942. Ed was a veteran of World War II serving with the Second Indianhead Division in the European theater helping to give the freedom we enjoy today. After his tour of duty, he attended the University of Wisconsin. Ed was employed at Wood Motor Company for many years. Along the way, he married his sweetheart Dot on June 27, 1950.Ed was an avid golfer and member of Hillcrest Country Club in Eau Claire, Garland County Seniors and the MGA at Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.
Survivors include one brother William Witzig and wife Lurene of Rochester Mn; sister-in-law Diane Johnson of Hilton Head, South Carolina; a sister-in-law Roma Witzig of Minneapolis Mn. nieces Jennifer Hensler, Lynn Farrell and Jeane Witzig; Rita Pechmann and Betsy Witzig Wyvell. He was preceded in death by Dorothy his loving wife of 53 years, his parents and brother Dr. John Witzig and brother-in-law Rev. Dean Johnson. Edward lived a full life and truly enjoyed every day. His later years were brightened by a special friend Shirley Weber, Minneapolis Mn. His strong faith in God helped to guide him through life and eventually his death.
Memorial service will take place at 11 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service. Inurment with military honors will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the memorial service.
Memorials may be given in Edward's name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
