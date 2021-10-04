Dr. Edward Young — Beloved Economics Professor, City Council Member, and Family Man — Dies at age 77
Edward Young — ex-Chair of the UWEC Economics Department and three-term City Council Member representing Putnam Heights, well known for his devotion to his wife of 54 years and his dedication to family, friends, travel and justice — died late Monday night, September 27. He was 77 years old.
Edward battled for two years against the effects of blood cancer and associated micro-strokes that slowly decreased his ability to live independently. However, even in his darkest days, he brought joy and laughter to the people around him. He never missed an opportunity to thank his nurses, tell his children and grandchildren that he was proud of them, and hold the hand of his wife, Jackie, and say how much he loved her.
Born in Milwaukee in 1944 to a Scottish factory worker, William Young, and a Polish-American bookkeeper, Crescentia Gebhardt, he was the seventh of ten children and attended Catholic school where he was told that he would surely become a priest due to his exceptional kindness and intellect. Instead, drafted into the Army at age 21, he experienced an awakening to systemic racism and injustice, which led him to finish his college degree, often bragging about attending “MIT,” and then humorously clarifying that it was actually the “Milwaukee Institute of Technology.” Despite being a veteran and first generation college student, and ignoring the criticism of his father, he eventually completed his doctorate in Labor Economics in 1975 from Washington State University.
According to him, however, his greatest success was his marriage. From the moment he met his future wife at age 16, he knew she was the love of his life. They married in 1967 when she was 21 and he was 23, had two children, Amy and Ned, and traveled the world together, going to over 30 countries including 15 trips to Vietnam, where they developed many deep friendships. Vietnam and England were his second homes; he and Jackie have close friends in over 10 countries.
In his 40s, Edward ran for City Council and was instrumental in advocating for the bike trail that now runs through Eau Claire. He wrote many letters to the editor and hosted political candidates at his home. At the same time, he hosted numerous international students and professors and year-after-year held Thanksgiving celebrations with seated meals for over 30 people from around the world. He was an excellent cook and “really knew how to throw a party.”
After retiring in 2008, Ed increased the frequency of his traveling and planned many trips for his friends and family. He also devoted himself to caring for his grandchildren, Niko and Jaxi, and was never happier than when chauffeuring them around town and teaching them to drive.
Ed loved life and was often photographed in exotic locations with a glass of wine, his wife by his side, and a great meal in front of him. He was a faithful friend and mentor who helped many students, junior colleagues, and leaders get started in the world. He loved adventure, whether camping at Coon Fork, living in the Gargunnock Scottish mansion, or exploring Vietnam’s Halong Bay; he had a great sense of humor, loved April Fool’s Day; and he always greeted people with charm and a booming voice that let you know you were welcomed and loved. He was also never afraid to rock the boat, heavily influenced by the Milwaukee Bay View massacre, which motivated him to fight for equality and justice his whole life. As chair of the Economics Department, he chose a flying pig as the mascot for the Economics department to remind students and staff to question everything.
He always wore shorts all year round, even in the wintertime.
He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Amy (Juan Carlos Infante Rivas); son, Ned; grandchildren, Niko and Jaxi; niece, Molly Benson; and step-grandchildren, Angel and Gaby Infante. He is also survived by Sister Isabel (Frank) Lant, and Brother Jonathan (Connie); as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Edward is preceded in death by Brothers Roger (Alice), William (Sylvia), Timothy (Carol), Thomas (Jennifer Dean) and Sisters Ann (Ralph) Fitzgerald, Judith (William) Bomm, and Claire (William) Benson.
A “Celebration of Life” is planned for Saturday, October 23, 2021. All friends and family are welcome. Donations can be made to the Dr. Edward Young scholarship for first generation college student Economics majors at UWEC.
Edward reminds us all that life is short, cherish your loved ones and embrace adventure.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.