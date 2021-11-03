Edwin Bedell “Dean”, 74, of Fairchild passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Edwin Dean Bedell was born in Fairchild on June 9, 1947, son of Everett and Eva (Sackett) Bedell. He attended school in Fairchild and lived most of his life in the Fairchild area. Dean was united in marriage to Cheryl Porter and to this union was born two sons.
Most of his life he worked as a mechanic, working mainly on automobile engines as well as small engines. He enjoyed visiting with those who stopped by his garage in Fairchild and taking rides on his three- and four-wheelers.
Dean is survived by his son, Eddy Bedell of Merrillan; two grandchildren, Tyler and Tayah Bedell; siblings, Elizabeth (Phil) Kurtz of Katy, TX, Frank Bedell of Algonquin, IL, Patrice Tellis of Augusta, Victor Bedell of Harris, MN, Raymond (Patricia) Bedell of Arkansas, Lila Niederstadt of New Richmond, WI, Shirley (Jim) Grunewald of Augusta, Bonita (Fred) Hoyme of Montello, Margaret (Gale) Johnson of Trego, Sharon Kaufman of Fairchild and Robin (Nancy) Bedell of Eau Claire; close friends, Tim and Anita Schnell of Fairchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stanton “Runt” Porter-Bedell on June 30, 2017; and siblings, Diane in infancy and Greg and Leroy Bedell.
The family would like to thank the Fairchild EMTS and Mayo Health System for the excellent help and care they gave Dean.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.