Edwin Ed Kowalewski, 76, of Eau Claire, WI passed on September 3, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ed contracted COVID-19 while enjoying a vacation to the western national parks.
Ed was born on July 16, 1945 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Edwin Cub and Mary Audrey (St. Aubin) Kowalewski. He was raised in Cornell, WI, graduating from Cornell High School in 1963.
Ed worked for nearly 35 years at Cornell Paper Mill. The last 8 years before retirement he worked at ITW Deltar Fasteners in Chippewa Falls.
Ed could be a man of few words but enjoyed working his New York Times Sunday crosswords — the other days puzzles were too easy. He also enjoyed cooking and traveling. Ed traveled to many places, his favorite being New Zealand.
Ed is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet (Beighley) Kowalewski; a son, Corey (Elicia) Kowalewski and their two children, Keira and Brooklyn, of Mansfield, TX; a daughter, Courtney (Mark) Staloch of Dassel, MN; a sister, Karen (Jim) Fitzpatrick of Lake City, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, WI at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 with Fr. Eric Linzmaier officiating.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cornell, WI is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Kowalewski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.