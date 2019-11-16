Edwin A. Muelling, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Phillips, WI, the son of Erna and Alvin Muelling. Ed grew up with his brother Herbert in Phillips.
After graduating from high school, he attended vocational school in Eau Claire where he met “Becky” Ethel, his lifetime partner of 73 years.
Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling and workshop projects. He loved the outdoors. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.
Ed and Becky were blessed with three children: Charlene, Bernie, and Ed (Judy); five grandchildren Jeff (Kim), Jackie (Todd), Ann, Mike (Molly), and Matt Walter (Kate); and four great-granddaughters.
A special thanks to the caring staff from River Pines, Heartland Hospice, and Grace Willowbrook. His family appreciates all the help and support from family and friends.
A private family service will be held at 11 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, with Rev. Deb Boynton officiating. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the Funeral Chapel.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.