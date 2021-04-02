Edwin “Ed” George Steinacker, 58, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 20, 2021, with his dog Timber in Eau Claire.
Ed was born January 29, 1963, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Clarence and Carol (Landkowski) Steinacker. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1988 until his honorable discharge in 1992.
Prior to his passing, Ed worked for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development in Eau Claire. He cared about everyone and dedicated his life to making a positive impact in people’s lives.
He loved spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing.
Ed is survived by his life partner, Rufina “Fely” Ybarra of Eau Claire; siblings, Marie (Gary) Messinger of Evansville, WI, James Steinacker of Milwaukee, WI, Teresa (Dan) Presser of Sun Prairie, WI, Cathy (Luke) Hesprich of Hartford, WI, and Julie (Josh) Enslin of Madison, WI; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers; and other dear relatives.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Mother of Good Counsel Parish (6924 W Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53210) at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.
The family would like to sincerely thank the Eau Claire Police & Fire Departments, DNR, and Bruce’s Legacy for all of their hard work, dedication and compassion in their search and recovery efforts.
Memorials are preferred to Bruce’s Legacy, 942 Red Iron Rd. Black River Falls, WI 54615 or online at www.bruceslegacy.com.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services & Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.