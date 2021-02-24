On Friday, February 12, 2021, Edwin Otto Trapp, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 72.
Edwin was born on December 4, 1948 in Sleepy Eye, MN to late Otto and Elaine (Schauman) Trapp. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Denver, CO. He was baptized in 1949 and confirmed in the Lord’s faith at the age of 14. Following graduation from Westminster High School in 1967, he completed a two-year program at Immanuel Lutheran. He later received his Bachelor’s Degree from Mankato State University in 1981.
On December 21, 1969, he married Carol Lynn Williams and together they raised one son, Nathan, and two daughters, Stephanie and Alicia.
Edwin had a deep passion for serving our country and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He became a Operations Specialist 2 serving four years with two back-to-back tours in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1975, he continued to serve our county in the National Guard. Edwin developed a great love for flying from his father. That led him to receiving his private pilot’s license and landing him a short-term career in air traffic control through PATCO.
He loved serving the Lord and spreading His word whenever possible. God gave him a beautiful voice and he loved to sing — you always knew when Ed was in church worshiping. He loved his wife, his family and his dogs, always placing them above himself. Ed was truly an inspiration to all the lives he touched.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Nathan (Sara) Trapp, Stephanie (Mike) Dobratz and Alicia Trapp; nine grandchildren; step-dad, Burt Miller; sister, Kathleen Souchek; brother, James (Debbie)Trapp; and nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other family members and friends.
Edwin was preceded in death by his sister; Diane Heil; brother-in-law, John Souchek; and sister, Denise (John) Van Zee.
A Victory Service for Edwin will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 26 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire. A visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.