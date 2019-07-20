Edwina Hanson

Edwina L. Hanson, 67, of rural Augusta passed away Friday, July 19 at her home in the loving care of her family and St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Edwina Lee Hanson, daughter of Lloyd and Audrey (Beverage) Owen, was born Sept. 2, 1951 in Roswell, N.M. She was raised in New Mexico, where she graduated from Alamogordo High School. She married Gerald Hanson on May 18, 1974. Edwina was baptized as a believer in Christ in July of 1975 and was active with the Eau Claire Gospel Center.
Together the couple had lived across the country before moving to Augusta in 1996. She lovingly aided her husband as he studied, worked and pastored several churches. She raised and homeschooled four sons and was co-founder of their family business, Prompt Action Pest Control.
She loved sewing clothes, raising goats, canning and helping on their small farm in Augusta.
Edwina will be dearly missed by Gerald “Jerry”, her loving husband of 45 years; four sons, Shane Hanson, Jared (Alathea) Hanson of Augusta, Stephen (Amanda) Hanson of Wausau and Brant (Hannah) Hanson of Eau Claire; 10 grandchildren; brother Kenneth Owen of Alamogordo, N.M.; sister Gwen (Clarence) Morgan of Okeechobee, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Olivia Rose Hanson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 11591 17th. Ave., Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Curt Laughlin officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Friends may call one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
