Eileen V. Dahl, age 91 of Pleasantville, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Pigeon Falls Healthcare in Pigeon Falls. She was born at Silverfox Ridge, Burnside Township, Trempealeau County on June 4, 1928 to Bennie and Gena Dahl.
Eileen was a great cook. She is well known for her Norwegian baking and for her world-famous bread. She and her late husband Jennings loved to dance, especially the hop waltz. They would stay out late dancing the night away, making it home just in time to get a few hours of sleep before milking the cows. She was a member of the Hutchens Stendahl American Legion Auxiliary Post # 191 in Whitehall for many years. She was also a member of the Grace Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aide in Pleasantville and a member of the Red Hat Society. When the kids were in sports, her husband Jennings built a “recreation center” in the house that had many, basketball games, billiards and ping-pong games.
She is survived by her sons: Warren (Debbie) Dahl of Osseo and Jeffrey (Andrea) Dahl of Weyerhaeuser; grandchildren: Kerry (Sandy) of Osseo, Keenan (Samantha) of Bloomer, Kyra Dahl (significant other Matt Bilski) of Strum, Emma, Blayke and Bennie Dahl all of Weyerhaeuser; great-grandchildren: Coltan, Carly, Jennings and Ivy Dahl; brothers: Orville (Mavis) Dahl of Blair, Robert Dahl of Vinton, Iowa and Howard (Bonnie) Dahl of Waterloo, Iowa. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews’ other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband Jennings; and brothers and sisters: Elmo, Geneva, Clifford, Elwood and Lucille.
Funeral services will be held Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasantville, N42122 County Rd O, on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Peter Jonas officiating. Visitation will be held at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th St., Osseo on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and again on Monday at the church from 12:00 noon until time of services.
Burial will take place in the Pleasantville Cemetery.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.