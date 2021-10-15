Eileen Bernice Skamfer, 99, of Rice Lake died, October 12, 2021, at Our House Memory Care. She was born February 12, 1922, to Roy and Bessie (Cox) Glidden. Eileen was the oldest of seven children.
She was married in Chicago, IL on April 2, 1947, to Donald Ausman who preceded her in death.
Eileen had been a member of the Federal Women’s Program, which began with the passing of the 19th Amendment on August 26th, 1920. She also had been a member of the Hospital Auxiliary.
Eileen was a wonderfully feisty woman who was never afraid to let you know what was on her mind. She was always well put together; making sure she had her hair done weekly and that everything and everyone was in their proper place. Eileen enjoyed sharing stories from her youth about the dances and parties she attended, and eating sweets on special occasions. Music was very important to Eileen; at a young age she taught herself how to play the piano and was a talented singer.
She is survived by her sisters: Bonnie Nelson and Christian Dorn; granddaughter, Jennifer Slayton; three great grandchildren: Megan, Drew, and Sarah; nieces, nephews, and many other family. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ausman; son, Ted Gulich; daughter, Linda Harris; sisters: Ruth Depe, Geraldine Benson, and Frances Rushman; and brother; Roy Glidden.
Skinner Funeral Home is serving the family.
