Eileen H. LaMay Van Gorden, age 100 and 3 ½ months, of Eau Claire, died on March 21, 2020, at her daughter’s house in Hudson, WI. Eileen LaMay was born on November 16, 1919, on the family farm in Eau Claire County. She grew up in Eau Claire graduating from Eau Claire High School as Salutatorian in the class of 1936.
She married Schuylar H. Van Gorden II “Bunk” on September 18, 1937. They have 4 children, Karen Patrow, Dr. Schuylar H. Van Gorden III “Skip”, James F. Van Gorden (Carolyn) and Cynthia J. Bast, 12 grandchildren, 1 step grandchild, 24 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.
As an at home mother, she and Bunk were involved in all the children’s activities, Little League Baseball, Boy Scouts – as den mother, figure skating, playground and school activities. Eileen was President of the Randall School PTA and participated in their Fun Fests. She was a volunteer for all the charity drives and Volunteered at Luther Hospital until 86 years of age. At Christ Church Cathedral she taught Sunday School, served as President of Mother’s Club, Choir Guild and many years in the Altar Guild, both as Directress and Secretary. She also served on the Vestry and Woman’s Auxiliary. Eileen was a member of the Eau Claire Service League and a charter member of “Ye Olde Book Club” started in 1951. She worked at the Gillette Tire Co. in the Time Study Office for 2 years (1936-1938). She was a model for Samuelsons, The Fashion Store, and the Band Box. During WWII she was a multi gallon blood donor and a volunteer Sky Watch member.
Eileen was a duplicate bridge certified director and directed the Thursday afternoon Duplicate at Christ Church Cathedral from 1973 to 2000. She is a Bronze Life Master. From 1962 to 1976 she served as Lady Bailiff in Judge Merrill Farr’s Circuit Court.
Her hobbies included sewing-she designed and made the wedding dresses for both of her daughters along with the bridesmaid dresses. She has made and decorated felt Christmas stocking for the 12 grandchildren, 24 great and 3 great great grandchildren, knitting, reading, bowling (had a 210 game) bridge, and many years of gardening. She started tomato plants for the children’s gardens from seed developed by Clyde Van Gorden in the 1940’s.
She and Bunk planned Class Reunions for the class of 1936 every year until the 65th reunion, at which time they stopped because too many members had physical disabilities and it was too hard for them to attend.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bunk; and brother, Verlin Frenchy LaMay. She is survived by her 4 children; all of her grand, great and great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St. in Eau Claire, with visitation one hour before. Private interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com