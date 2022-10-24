Eilert “Dave” Jenson, age 79 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1943 in Elk Mound, WI to parents Eilert and Phyllis Jenson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Eilert “Dave” Jenson, age 79 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1943 in Elk Mound, WI to parents Eilert and Phyllis Jenson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
He graduated from Elk Mound High School and he went to technical college. He eventually completed his degree in Safety Engineering, where he held roles as Safety Inspector and Auditor. He had a very successful career and was well respected in his field.
He married Connie Dupey in 1964 and they had 3 children. This marriage ended in 1970. He met and married Joyce Semingson in 1974. They had over 42 married years together, where they raised their four children together.
Dave loved wood carving, electronics and computers. He was a very gentle, thoughtful and kind person. Dave would fix anything or help anyone.
Dave is survived by his sons, Stephen (Andrea) Jenson and Brian Jenson, and stepson Todd Semingson; grandchildren, Reece, Seth, Trevor and Drew Jenson, his brothers, Jim (Betty) Jenson, Mark (Jane) Jenson, Tim (Kris) Jenson and sister Peggy Sebion; brother-in-law Steven (Rosie) Semingson, and sister-in-law Pamela (Gary) Fenner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eilert and Phyllis Jenson, his wife, Joyce, and his son, Daniel Jensen, and brother-in-law, Tilford Sebion.
Funeral service for Dave will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center St, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 12 p.m. (noon) until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.