Einar Jorstad, age 86, of Elk Mound, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire, with his family by his side.
Einar was born November 18, 1933, in Hendricks, MN, to the late Arthur and Marie (Torgerson) Jorstad. He entered the US Army in 1956. Following his military service, Einar became a heavy equipment operator for excavation companies until his retirement. He was proud to be a member of Operating Engineers Local 139. Einar married Diana Mattison on October 30, 1965, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. Together they raised two children. Einar was an outdoorsman who liked to hunt, fish and camp. He loved to spend time with his family, whether they were hanging out at home or going to eat on a Friday night. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Einar is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diana; children, Allan (Kris Kielmeyer) Jorstad and Connie (Steve) Hollingsworth; grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Siegert, Evan (Shandel) Jorstad, Kayla Hollingsworth and Cole Hollingsworth; great-grandchildren, Melanie, Mason and Ty’cen Siegert and Everett Jorstad; siblings, Neil Jorstad and Keith (Rose) Jorstad; sister-in-law, Deone Jorstad; brother-in-law, Daile Mattison; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Lillian (Don Lemler, Ray Holm) Holm and Maurice “Al” Jorstad; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Jorstad and Sheri Mattison; and mother-in-law, Katherine Mattison.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 County Road M, Elk Mound, with Pastor Hal A. Schroetter officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Ave., Colfax, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, Elk Mound. Military Rites conducted by American Legion Russell Toycen Post 131.
