Eino “Lefty” Joseph Martino, 97, of Cornell, WI, finished his life marathon at 1:15 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Eino passed away quietly at Dove Health Care Assisted Living, Bloomer, WI where he was a resident since October 21, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1925 in Hurley (Cary) Wisconsin to Katherine Julius and Eugeno Martino.
Eino met his wife, Delores Crowell, when he began teaching in Cornell. They were married on April 23, 1960, and spent 35 years together until Delores’ death in 1995.
Eino is survived by his four children, Lisa Martino and husband Brian Sie, Lori Kindschy and husband Fred, Rocco Martino, and Mario Martino and fiancé Laura Collins. Eino’s pride and joy were his 10 grandchildren and he would rattle off all ten names in order, Emily (Jerome) Miller, Nikki (Mark) Smith, Jayme (Justin) Hink, Taylor (Justin) Crooks, Jenna (Kent) Velie, Zachary (Nicole Davis) Martino, Morgan (Jonathan) Dachel, Dominick (Shioban) Martino, Dante (Kylie) Martino, and Mirannda Martino. His 13 great grandchildren also brought him tremendous joy! Lilly Drees and Jax Mussell, Barrett, Brecken, and Kinsley Smith, Everhett, Crosby, and Conley Crooks, Bryck and Blakely Velie, Hudson Hink, and Emerson and Colt Martino.
Eino is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who meant the world to him. He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Delores, siblings Joe, Eugene, and Jessie and their spouses.
Eino graduated from Hurley High School in 1944. He was part of the beginning of a golden era in Hurley sports history. His 1942 football team beat Ironwood for only the second time in 20 years and won Hurley’s first conference championship. His 1943 basketball team was Hurley’s first to qualify for the State Finals. He looked forward to the Hurley Heritage Festival weekend every July where he could catch up with his “buddies”. He had many, many friends wherever he would go and called everyone his buddy. Lefty was inducted to the Hurley Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.
Eino was drafted 3 weeks out of high school and was a WWII Naval Vet who served our country from 1944 to 1947 in the South Pacific on an LST (landing ship tank). After the war, in 1948, he attended Gogebic Junior College in Ironwood, Michigan on the GI Bill. He played football and basketball there. After 2 years of education in Ironwood, Eino moved to Fargo, ND and attended NDSU to obtain his physical education degree.
Eino’s very first teaching job was at Shanley Catholic High School in Fargo in 1951. He taught Physical Education and Health and was assistant football, basketball, and head track coach. Eino had written his life’s journey in 2011 and in his journal stated, “I had the pleasure of coaching an outstanding athlete at Shanley High by the name of Roger Maris who broke Babe Ruth’s home run record with 61 home runs in 1961!”
Eino returned to Wisconsin in 1957 and taught and coached at Lena High School for one year. The year 1958 would begin a 32-year teaching and a 60- year coaching career in Cornell, Wisconsin. In those 32 years, Eino taught physical education, driver’s education, and health. He coached football, basketball, wrestling, baseball, and track. He always said track was his favorite sport to coach because in order to achieve success, it was up to each individual athlete. He taught the 3 D’s his entire coaching career: Desire, Dedication, and Determination. As a track coach, Coach Martino produced 15 Clover Belt Conference Championships, 11 Sectional Championships, 10 Regional Championships, and 8 Individual State Champions. Eino retired from teaching in 1990, but continued to coach track for the next 28 years.
In 2006, the track was dedicated and named The Veteran’s Memorial — Eino Martino Track Complex. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016. Eino drove until the age of 95, always having a baton and stopwatch on hand in case a 4 x 4 relay would break out!
Eino enjoyed his winters for 22 years in Ocala, Florida. There you could find him playing bocce twice a week, along with a day for shuffle board, and bingo. Eino enjoyed all sports throughout his life but he really enjoyed bean bags (corn hole). Family members would fight over getting to be his partner because he was so good at it. He won many family tournaments including one this past July!
You could always see Eino with a smile on his face. Even at the end stage of life, he was happy and making those around him laugh with his great sense of humor and little jokes. Eino taught us how to live!
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cornell High School gymnasium, 708 Bridge Street, Cornell, Wis, with the praying of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., preceded by Visitation at 10 a.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 107 S. 8th Street, Cornell, with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating.
Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery with Full Military Honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion. Borton-Leiser Funeral Home of Cornell is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for a scholarship fund in memory of Eino Martino, and may be sent to P.O. Box 484, Cornell, WI 54732.
Blessed be his memory.