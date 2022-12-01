Eino “Lefty” Joseph Martino, 97, of Cornell, WI, finished his life marathon at 1:15 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Eino passed away quietly at Dove Health Care Assisted Living, Bloomer, WI where he was a resident since October 21, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1925 in Hurley (Cary) Wisconsin to Katherine Julius and Eugeno Martino.

Eino met his wife, Delores Crowell, when he began teaching in Cornell. They were married on April 23, 1960, and spent 35 years together until Delores’ death in 1995.

