Elaine M. Bierman, age 83, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Heritage Court - Eau Claire.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church, 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor John Wile officiating. Visitation will take place Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service. Visitation will continue at the conclusion of the service in the fellowship hall during a luncheon. Committal service will take place at 1:30 pm that afternoon in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.