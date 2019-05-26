Elaine Bierman was made whole again in the presence of her loving Savior on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Heritage Court in Eau Claire. Over the past several years, Alzheimer’s had been stealing her memory, words, and joy, when a fall on May 8 resulted in a hip fracture. Her daughters were with her in her final days and at her passing.
Elaine was born on March 26, 1936, in Sparta, Minnesota, to Finnish immigrants Joshua and Hilma (Herneshaho) Saari, the youngest of 11 children. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1954, where she played the cornet in the marching band and was in the debate club. In 1958 she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with a minor in English from University of Minnesota-Duluth. She taught at Midway School in Virginia, Parkville School in the Mt. Iron district, and Snail Lake School in New Brighton, MN.
Elaine met her future husband, Orville, while attending the Central Lutheran Young Adult group in Minneapolis. They were married on June 13, 1964, and lived in Duluth, MN and Salt Lake City, UT before settling in Eau Claire in 1972.
In addition to raising three girls and being an excellent homemaker, Elaine held various positions, including as a Welcome Wagon hostess, lead preschool teacher at Curiosity Unlimited, and Avon representative for more than 20 years.
Elaine enjoyed many activities including acrylic painting, stitchery and crafts, and singing in the choir at Bethesda Lutheran Church, where she was a faithful member. She enjoyed attending music and sporting events and traveling with Orv. Elaine was very proud of her Finnish heritage and was an enthusiastic member of local Scandinavian circles. She belonged to the UW-EC Women’s Association, Christian Women’s Club, and UW-EC Host Friend Program until her dementia progressed. Elaine moved to Heritage Court Memory Care June of 2018.
She delighted in entertaining, playing Upwords and doing word searches, and meeting new people. She loved clipping Ole and Lena jokes, words of wisdom, and recipes from the newspaper, and spending time at her home place on Ely Lake.
Her daughters would like to thank the staff at Heritage Court and St. Croix Hospice and the many friends who have offered prayers and kindness to the family in this season of loss.
She is preceded in death (by 57 days) by her husband, Orville; parents, Joshua and Hilma Saari; brothers Alphonse, Arnold, Howard, William, and sisters Helia, Helmi, Irma, Laura, Lillian, and Ruth. She is survived by daughters Kristie (Mike) Hochrein of Fond du Lac, Lori (Randy) Guse of Germantown, and Bethany (Jim) Krepela of Minneapolis, MN, and brother-in-law Arnold Sunnarborg of Edina, MN. Also surviving are grandchildren Arthur and Elaina Guse, Colin, Kaija, and Caris Krepela, and many extended family members.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church, 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire, with Pastor John Wile officiating. Visitation will take place Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, and Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A lunch will follow in the church fellowship hall. Committal service will take place at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Lutheran Brethren to support their Women’s Ministries.