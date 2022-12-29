Elaine Mary Breske, 80 of Eau Claire, passed away late afternoon on December 24, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Elaine was born on February 15, 1942, to Joseph and Theresa Steinke Sr., in Hatley, WI. Elaine graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1960.
Elaine was united in marriage to Daniel Breske on September 18, 1965, at St. Florian’s Catholic Church in Hatley, WI. She is survived by her husband, Dan. Three Children, Tracy (Joel) Sell, Kelly (Brian) Bradley and Andy (Heather) Breske. Five grandchildren, Emily (Christian) Schneider, Hannah (Jack) McCann, Maria (fiancé Andrew Sopher) Sell, Alexa and Keaton Breske. One Great Grandson, Jonah Schneider and anticipating a new Great Grandchild arriving March 2023.
In 1971, Elaine and Dan moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Elaine spent many years as a manager at Country Christmas in Oakwood Mall until she retired in the late 1990’s.
Elaine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In her free time she loved spending time with her grandchildren, baking for others, reading, decorating, cooking, and gardening. She also enjoyed playing cards and an occasional trip to the casino and relaxing on the pontoon at the lake.
At Elaine’s request there will be no public service or celebration of life.