Elaine D. Britten, 86, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was born August 1, 1936, to Edwin and Meta (Sell) Welke and died at home on October 21, 2022, in the presence of her daughters, Janice and Sue, and granddaughter, Bridget. Elaine grew up on a farm near Osseo. She attended Plainview School, Osseo Lincoln High School and Eau Claire Senior High.
On February 13, 1954, Elaine married the love of her life, James Britten, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Foster.
She worked at Memorex Corp. and Unisys Corp. Jim and Elaine moved to Barnes in 1991. Elaine worked at Buck & Bass, Mikes Sportsman’s and many other local resorts. She enjoyed meeting and working with the wonderful people in the North Country. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, watching the many birds at the feeders especially the chick-a-dees and hummingbirds, and seeing the many wild animals that came through the yard including the deer, fox, an occasional bear and turkeys. She also enjoyed sneaking away for a trip to the casino where she was fortunate enough to win a few jackpots. She was a kind, gentle, caring person who would do whatever she could to help wherever she could. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Elaine is survived by daughters, Sheryl Heath, Shirley Britten, Janice Britten and Susan Geisdorf; 11 grandchildren, Teresa May, Frank Best, Jenifer (Cory) Reisdorf, Jessica Harshman, Stephanie Harshman, Shannon (Dylan) Turner, Charles Turner, Bridget Britten, James (Katie) Geisdorf, Donna (Rich) Geisdorf, and Layna (Geoffrey) Porter; (23) great-grandchildren, (2) great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Britten; sister, Delores Rader; son, Michael Britten; son-in-law, Donald Geisdorf; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Anderson.
A memorial service for Elaine will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire, with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home that afternoon from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Osseo Cemetery in Osseo immediately following the service.