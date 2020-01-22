Elaine Derouin

Elaine F. Derouin, age 95 of Eau Claire, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at River Pines Long Term Care in Altoona.
Elaine was born on February 22, 1924 in Eau Claire the daughter of Felix and Frances (Bonin) Derouin. She never married, but was a second mom/grandma to her only sister’s large family. Elaine lived her entire life in Eau Claire and worked for the visiting Nurses Association for over 50 years. Elaine enjoyed time spent with her sister’s family and was a long-time member of St. Patrick Church in Eau Claire. She was also a big baseball fan, going to many Minnesota Twins games with family during her younger years. She also attended many concerts because of her love of music.
Elaine is survived by her sister and best friend Mary Ann Morgan, who still resides at River Pines. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews: Ivy (Jim) Hartman, Gregg (Marilyn) Morgan, Terri (Bruce) Riedinger, Todd Morgan, Bob (Jane) Morgan, John Morgan, and Rich (Colleen) Morgan, as well as many great and great great nephews and nieces. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, nephew Mike Morgan, and her brother-in-law, David “Bud” Morgan.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 am on Friday, February 24, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 316 Fulton Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Visitation will take place Friday morning at the church from 9 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the funeral mass.
