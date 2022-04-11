The angels in heaven are rejoicing. Elaine Drinkman was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2022.
Elaine Eva Jackson was born on December 16, 1941 to Lyle and Eva Jackson. She grew up by Connorsville and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1959. In 1964 she married the love of her life, Bill. Together they farmed north of Downing until officially retiring in 2007. She was also the treasurer for Tiffany Township for many years. Even after retirement, Elaine, with Bill by her side, continued to bake, can, and freeze produce from their garden until last summer. When she wasn’t in the kitchen, Elaine enjoyed playing cards with friends and family. She also enjoyed traveling and fishing any chance she got.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Eva Jackson, and brothers William and Keith.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 58 years, William, as well as her four children: Matthew Drinkman and wife Beth, Colorado Springs, Co; Robert Drinkman, Fairchild, WI; Donna Nelson, Eau Claire, WI; Rhonda Hinkel and husband Trent, Barnes, WI. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Roxanne Beeler and husband Joseph, Lafayette, IN; Amanda Drinken and husband Kodi, Washburn,WI; Colin Hinkel and wife Tiana, Downing, WI; and Jackson Hinkel, Barnes, WI as well as two great grandchildren.
There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis TN.