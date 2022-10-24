Elaine “Chuck” E. Fesenmaier, age 100, of Elmwood, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood, with her family by her side.

“The day she dies a piece of you will die too. You’ll learn this is a piece that you cannot fill. It is a piece that cannot be replaced by anything, ever.”

