Elaine L. Heike, age 91, of Mondovi, WI passed away Monday January 23, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. Elaine was born on December 12, 1931 to Selmer and Bertha (Dregney) Mahlum at home in the Town of Canton, Buffalo County, WI. She married Roy H. Heike on June 3, 1950 at the Modena Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two daughters, Sharon and Debra. Elaine and Roy lived and farmed at Roy’s family farm in Canton until moving to Mondovi in 1969. Elaine began working at Mahlum Pharmacy shortly before their move and continued there for 30 plus years. She was a devoted and long-time member at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi. Her deep devotion to her faith was inspired by her favorite Pastor Scott.
Elaine was a very social lady, loving her time with her family and friends. Her dear neighbors were often rewarded with her coveted Scotcheroos! Elaine will be forever in the hearts of her daughter, Debbie (Mike) Pederson; grandchildren, Scott (Lavonne) Biederman, Jamie (Aaron) Hart, Kyle (Laura Abe) Rudy, and Kayla (Trevor Adams) Rudy; great-grandchildren, Bella and Brielle Biederman, and Reggie and Calvin Hart; her brothers, Ed (Shirley) Mahlum, Keith (Sandy) Mahlum; and sister, Esther Alme, and sister-in-law, Katie Mahlum; slso, by other relatives and numerous dear friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; daughter, Sharon Rudy; her sisters, Bernice Marten and LaVonne Santala; also her brother, Dale Mahlum.
A visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Mondovi, on Tuesday January 31 at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi. Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com The family wishes are that all memorials in honor of Elaine go to the Zion Lutheran Church – Mondovi, WI Building Fund.
