Elaine D. Klass, age 95, of Cornell, WI passed away Wednesday January 25th, 2022 at Cornell Health Services.
Elaine was born July 16, 1926 in Chippewa County, town of Arthur, to Art and Mildred (Letendre) Jensen. She attended Eleanor grade school and graduated from Cadott High School in 1944. After graduation she worked in the office of the Cornell Paper Mill until she was married.
Elaine married the love of her life Bill Klass on June 14th, 1945 at the Cornell First Presbyterian Church. They just celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary this past year. They made their home in Cornell and lived there all their lives. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling and was on a league for several years. She loved going for bike rides and taking walks every day. She enjoyed reading, watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Brewer games. She also enjoyed family get togethers and church activities. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cornell for 76 years. Elaine also worked at Ben Franklins and Northwestern Bank for many years.
Elaine is survived by her daughter Sandra (Ron) Kadlec; son Dennis (Cindie) Klass, all of Cornell. Grandchildren Shelley Kadlec (Michael Janssen), Jill (Willie) Wolfe, Dennis (Michelle) Klass, Tracy (Angie) Klass and Melissa (Jon) Dixon. Great grandchildren Brandon (Ashley) Wolfe, Brady (Hilary) Wolfe, Alex Ekblad, Annika Ekblad, Emily Klass, Paige Klass, Tye Klass, Megan Klass, Olivia Klass, Cody Klass, Ellie (Tyler) Dixon and Carter Dixon. Great great grandchildren Aubree, Braiden, Bennett and Bowen Wolfe. Sister-in-law Judy Jensen, Brother-in-law George Klass and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Klass, who passed away in August of 2021. Her parents Art and Millie Jensen; her in-laws George and Margaret Klass; brothers Bob and LaVern Jensen; sisters Marian Western and Norma Zimmerman; sister in laws Wilda Klass, Kathy Scidmore and Sue Jensen; Brother in laws Frank Klass, Earl Western and David Zimmerman.
Mom was a very loving and caring lady, who loved her family so much. Rest In Peace Mom and Grandma, you will be forever missed and never forgotten. We love you so much! Rest In Peace.
A Funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday January 31st, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cornell with Pastor Beverly Thompson Officiating. Interment will be at the Cornell Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of services Monday morning at the church.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS- Memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church, the Cornell Public Library or to St. Croix Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Cornell Health Services and St. Croix Hospice for all the kind and compassionate care given to our mom.