It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our Mother, Elaine Lambrecht, 81, of Eau Claire.
Elaine was killed in a tragic automobile accident on Sunday, September 26th, 2021, one year from the day we buried our Father. As we struggle to cope with the sudden loss of our Mother, we can only imagine that Dad and our brother Gary must have been being pretty vocal in heaven about missing Mom and wanting her with them. It appears that our Dad continues to have the last word.
Elaine was born October 1, 1939 in Wausau, WI to Frank and Eleanor Kamin. She was a 1958 graduate of Wausau High School. Never one to waste time, our Mother married our Father Luther Lambrecht on November 22, 1958 at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau. When we look at pictures of our Mother from that day, our Mother looks radiant and happy. Luther and Elaine would have been married 63 years this fall and exemplified what love is and what marriage should be.
After marriage, our family quickly grew. Our Mother wanted a home filled with laughter and love so she filled it with kids and pets. While Mom referred to us as her “Masterpieces of Life,” Mom was our family’s rock, the glue that held us together. Mom thought day and night about the well-being of her children, and all Mom ever wanted was for the people she loved to be healthy and happy as evidenced by Mom’s Life Prayer found at her bedside and shared below.
Angel of God through whom God’s love has given my family life,
Guide them day and night, keeping them safe, healthy, and happy.
Our Mother was the role model of mothers. Looking back on our childhoods, it is impossible to comprehend how Mom took care of the six of us children and Dad. Mom made it appear effortless and never missed the smallest of details. If six kids weren’t enough, Mom made time to take care for and raise others, including caring for her own Mom for years before her passing. Mom made our lunches for school every day, each lunch in its own brown bag with our name on it. Mom made sure lunch was on the table at 12:05 PM every day when Dad came home for lunch. Our mother ironed everything. Everything. Our father had the most perfectly pressed handkerchiefs and Mom picked out Dad’s clothes every day. Heaven forbid, Dad put on the “wrong” shirt.
Mom never missed a birthday or special occasion. When we were kids and still today, Mom made you your favorite dinner and cake. As adults, we always knew that before your birthday, there would be a card (with stickers) signed by both Mom and Dad. We can see Dad’s eye roll as Mom made him sign every card.
Our Mother rarely sat still, but when she did, she loved to read and watch movies. All of us will forever miss an evening sitting in the living room with Mom watching a movie together while she sat eating popcorn (although we think most of the popcorn went to her furry “kids”).
Our Mother loved baking and preparing family meals. It didn’t matter if you were hungry or not, you were eating when you visited Mom. Mom taught us it is okay to eat cookies for breakfast and that there is never a bad time for dessert. Mom made sure holidays were perfect. The decorations, the tree, and no less than ten different kinds of holiday cookies and candy.
Mom loved camping and traveling with Dad. Mom loved puzzles. Mom loved arts and crafts, and was looking forward to the Fairy Garden she was making for next spring. Mom loved flowers and meticulously planned, arranged, and alternated the flowers on the family headstone across the street. Mom loved the birds and her backyard critters. Mom loved so many things, but most of all, she loved us.
Mom was constantly taking care of everybody else, but Mom’s greatest impact went so much deeper than the day-to-day challenges of being a mother. Mom was the bedrock of our family through good times and bad. The last two years have been so incredibly difficult for our family with Dad and Gary’s passing; however, even though times were challenging and Mom may not have been feeling the same way inside, Mom projected strength for everyone around her. Mom projected strength even in her weakest moments. That is one of our Mom’s most admirable qualities — a kind of quiet courage.
We never thought we would be saying goodbye to our Mother so soon. We will cherish every memory with Mom for the rest of our lives. We are heartbroken, but so incredibly blessed to have been raised and loved by our Mom.
Elaine is survived by her five children, Keith (Pam Lythjohan) Lambrecht, Mike (Ginny) Lambrecht, Lorie (Kevin) Plaza, Kathy (Vince) Kocour, Lew (Missy) Lambrecht; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Carol Cline; nieces and nephews and her trusted pets she referred to as the “kids,” Gusty and Gizmo.
She is preceded in death by her Parents; Husband; Son, Gary; Daughter-in-law, Sheila Lambrecht; Brother, Bob Kamin; Sister and Brother-in-law, Diane & William Schlehlein; Brother-in-law, Mike Cline and her many prior furry “kids” – especially her beloved Willow, Bobber and Kaiser.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church with Father Tom Kreig celebrating the mass. Memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to mass Saturday at church. Inurnment will follow the mass at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. A Celebration of her Life will be held immediately following the burial at the Celebration of Life Center in Altoona.
