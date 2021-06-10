Elaine Marie (Perez) Mastin, age 67, of Eau Claire, died June 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Elaine was born March 2, 1954 to Pedro Garcia and Maryjane (Whitwam) Perez in Kenosha, WI. Elaine went to grade school and junior high in Kenosha until the age of 13 when her family moved to Eau Claire, WI. Elaine graduated from North High School with the Class of 1972, making the honor roll the last semester, which she was very proud of. During the course of her life, Elaine did a lot of traveling in the United States. She had lived in Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada. She visited Canada a few times and Mexico several times. She loved to travel and see the country. She especially loved fishing with her family. Every weekend in the summer, as a teenager, she would go to the cabin with her family, where her favorite uncle taught her how to fish with a cane pole and then without a bobber. Later in life, after her parents were gone, she still enjoyed fishing with her brother, David, who was also an avid fisherman. Elaine enjoyed many hobbies, such as playing bingo with her close friends Ann Schnagl and Jane Ossman, collecting coins, watching football (a Green Bay Packer Fan), going to craft shows, and loved all wildlife. She fed the squirrels, rabbits, birds, and chipmunks in her backyard. She mostly loved spending time with her family, they meant a lot to her.
Elaine married Ralph Mastin and Frank Lausche, who have both passed away. Elaine was married to Frank for 22 years. After Frank’s passing, Elaine met a very special friend, Jim Moore, who was so kind to her. She was the happiest in her life with Jim; they laughed all the time. Jim had many, many things in common with Elaine. They both graduated from North, a year apart but didn’t know each other. They also lived on the same street in Eau Claire (at different times). Jim like to fish too, so they spent their summers fishing all over Wisconsin.
Elaine retired from Mayo Clinic Health Systems at age 65 as a switchboard operator after 13 years.
Elaine was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell and Irma Whitwam and Ferman and Casmira Perez; parents, Pedro and Maryjane Perez; and sister, Barbara Jean Bockhouse.
She is survived by her sister, Marlys (Ellery) Jordahl; brother, David Perez; nephews, Jeffrey Jordahl, Ronald Jordahl, and great-nephew, Carson Jordahl; nieces, Jessica (Harold) Lowe, Jacklyn Perez, and great-nieces, Emma Perez, Hazel Lowe, and Calia Jordahl.
Elaine will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of Elaine’s life will begin at 3:30 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire. Visitation will follow from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Patrick Cemetery, Eau Claire. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com