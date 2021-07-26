Elaine D. Modl, 96, of Augusta, WI died Friday, July 2, 2021 at Augusta Health & Rehab under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Elaine was born on December 12, 1924 in Eau Claire, WI to Ellsworth and Esther Peterson. She was a graduate of Eau Claire High School and worked as a Stenographer Secretary for the Wisconsin State Patrol and later for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire serving the School of Nursing and the Health Department.
Elaine married Robert Modl on September 9, 1945, and together raised five children providing food, discipline, education and a great childhood. They enjoyed doing many things together, such as traveling the Alaskan Highway fishing, camping, and making friends along the way. They spent their later years wintering in Texas catching their share of red fish and trout. The both enjoyed a Happy Hour beer until the very end.
Elaine is survived by her daughter Theresa Modl of Ettrick, WI; son John Modl Eau Claire, WI; Son-in-law Jack Wing of Fulton, TX; daughter-in-law Joan Brown of Ettrick, WI; sister Barbara Rosman (LeRoy); brother Richard Peterson (Debra); sister-in-law Diane Peterson; grandchildren: Erik Borgen (Tina) of Blooming Prairie, MN, Kelly Modl (Holly) of TX, Shona Smith (Robert) of TX, Randy Hentschel (Jason) of Madison, WI, and Shelly Schmidt (Jeff) of Durham, SC; and great-grandchildren Candall, Stephanie, and Cera Smith, all of TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughters Carol Modl and Kathleen Modl; son Daniel Modl; and great-grandchild Kelly Modl, Jr.
The family wishes to thank the caring employees of Augusta Health & Rehabilitation for their compassionate care and friendship during Elaine’s stay with them.
