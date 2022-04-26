Elaine M. Nosal, 94, of Bloomer, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer with her family at her side.
Elaine was born June 4, 1927, in Barnesville, MN, the daughter of Adolph and Ida (Marvitz) Moll. She attended Barnesville Schools and later married Louie J. Nosal at Assumption Catholic Church in Barnesville. The couple moved to Bloomer in 1962 for Louie’s job.
Elaine was the head cook at St. Paul’s Catholic School for 25 years. She also cooked for many weddings in the area. She will be remembered for all of her homemade luncheons at school. Elaine was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church where she also served as a PCCW member.
Elaine loved to bake and fill her house full of family members on holidays. Her family loved her cooking, especially her famous homemade pancakes. She enjoyed camping, dancing, and playing in her card clubs.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Jim) Rubenzer of Bloomer and Bob (Mary Kay) Nosal of Bloomer; six grandchildren, Darin, Troy, Ryan, Heidi, Amy, and Katie; great grandchildren, Roman, Sophia, Lily, Elsie, Morgan, Brock, Emma, Bennett, and Asher; three step-grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, and Delaney; two sisters, Margie Halvorson of Fargo, ND, and Barbara (Bob) Wegscheid of Mankato, MN; and a brother, Wayne (Donna) Moll of Detroit Lakes, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louie; her son, Edward (at infancy); and two brothers, Floyd and Donald Moll.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the mass. Burial will follow mass at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, prior to the mass.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
