Elaine Pomerening

Fennimore/Eau Claire - Elaine A. (Shimpach) Pomerening, age 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home in Eau Claire, WI in the presence of her daughters.
Elaine was born August 16, 1932, the daughter of Edward and Anne (Forman) Shimpach. She graduated from Boscobel High School with the class of 1950, after which she attended Platteville Teacher College. She returned home to teach at the Homer one-room school. She was united in marriage to Glenn W. Pomerening on June 19, 1955, and together they embarked on numerous ventures, including farming in rural Wauzeka, on what continues to be a Pomerening Farm, and owning the Fennimore Lumber Company. Elaine cherished her family, friends and church. Should you want to remember Elaine, she suggested you donate to your church, local food pantry, or reputable charity. She also asked that people wear their masks. The family thanks Mayo Hospital & Clinic, Palliative Care and Hospice for their compassionate care.
Elaine is survived by her two daughters; Mary Pomerening of Fall Creek and Lynn (John) Brandl of Long Grove, IL; two grandsons, Sam and Jack Brandl; and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Glenn; sister and brother-in-law June and Roland Kaap; brother Delbert Shimpach; brother-in-law Joe Pomerening; and nephew George Pomerening.
With the Pandemic in mind, there will be no formal public memorial service at this time. Private family graveside services will be held at the Wauzeka Cemetery in Wauzeka, WI.