On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Elaine Francis (Pixley) Root, devoted wife and mother of three children entered into God’s loving arms, at the age of 84.
Elaine was born in Minong WI to Ernest and Helen Pixley.
She graduated from Minong High School.
On October 17, 1953, she married Lowell Root. They raised one son, Randy, and two daughters, Sherri and Jean. They celebrated 67 years of marriage in 2020.
She graduated from Cosmetology school in 1978.
Among Elaine’s hobbies were: reading, bird watching, playing cards with friends, as well as pontooning and enjoying the outdoors at her and Lowell’s cabin on the lake.
She was much loved and will be missed by many.
There will be no funeral service at this time due to Covid 19 concerns.
Elaine was preceded in death by her father Ernest and her mother Helen. She is survived by her husband Lowell, three children, Randy (Mercedes), Sherri and Jean, her brother Conrad, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.