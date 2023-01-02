Elaine Donna Schankey went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 26, 2022, surrounded by family, at Mayo Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin after a long battle with heart issues and COPD. Elaine was 82 years old at the time of her death.

Elaine was born in Eau Claire, in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin. She was the 2nd of three children born to Macie Hays and Arvilla (Gunderson) Hays. She grew up with her two siblings, older sister, Carol and younger brother, Raymond. As a small child, Elaine and her family lived on their family farm as her father worked with his father and brothers. Then, they moved to another farm a few miles away as her father worked as a farm hand for the owners. When her father took a job at Gould Foundry, their family moved into the City of Eau Claire. They lived in a small house that later they would refer to as, “The Shack,” until her father built their forever home on the hill just above the shack.

