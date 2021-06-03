On May 29, 2021, Elaine Doris Smith, age 90, answered the Lord with arms outreached as He called her name and said, “Come Home”. Elaine had been suffering with dementia for many years.
Elaine was born on March 9, 1931 to Louis and Evelyn (Raasch) Bartz in the township of Belle Plaine. Elaine loved music. Her instrument of choice was the lap steel guitar. Elaine, her sister, Bernice, and a few friends formed a band and entertained at many events.
On a sunny November 14, 1954, Elaine married Harvey Smith. She continued her life on the family farm in Bonduel. She milked cows and fed calves until her body could no longer accept the challenge.
Elaine found time to continue her love of music joining Cliff Elertson and becoming part of The Country Partners for over 50 years.
Elaine’s life went full circle at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Belle Plaine… baptism, confirmation, wedding and funeral. She was a faithful servant and though the illness took her memory away, she had no difficulty in praying The Lord’s Prayer.
Elaine is survived by; her daughter, Debbie (Mark) Boerst and son, Ron (friend, Lori) Smith; grandsons, Shawn (Amanda) Boerst and Jarod Boerst; granddaughter, Madeline Smith; great grandchildren, Evan, Nadia and Lara Boerst. She is also survived by her sister, Bernice Drews; nephews, Jeff (Stacy) Drews and Tom (Amy) Drews and their daughter, Caitlin.
She was preceded in death by; her husband, Harvey; her parents, Louis and Evelyn; her in-laws, Louis and Ella; brothers-in-law, Ray Drews and Marvin Smith; and a sister and twin brothers in infancy.
Funeral services will be held for Elaine at 11:00 am on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine with Rev. Todd Jerabek officiating. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service.
“Heaven is My Home”
With heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff at Paiser’s Oakhaven, where Elaine had resided for many years. Also, grateful to ThedaCare Hospice during her last months.