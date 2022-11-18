Elaine Rita Hanley Sydejko passed into the loving hands of the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the age of 98.9 years. She died peacefully surrounded by family and care givers at Care Partners Memory Care, Eau Claire.

Elaine was born February 7, 1924, in Chippewa Falls to Leonard and Anna (Konechney) Hanley. She grew up on a farm in the Township of Anson and graduated Chippewa Falls Senior High in 1943. On January 11, 1947, she married Donald Edward Sydejko, Sr. To this union was born Donald Jr (Vickie), Eau Claire; Josephine “JoJo” (Mark) Manko, New Port Ritchie, FL; and Roxanne (John) Marek, Eau Claire, whom survive their loving mom.

Recommended for you