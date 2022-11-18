Elaine Rita Hanley Sydejko passed into the loving hands of the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the age of 98.9 years. She died peacefully surrounded by family and care givers at Care Partners Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Elaine was born February 7, 1924, in Chippewa Falls to Leonard and Anna (Konechney) Hanley. She grew up on a farm in the Township of Anson and graduated Chippewa Falls Senior High in 1943. On January 11, 1947, she married Donald Edward Sydejko, Sr. To this union was born Donald Jr (Vickie), Eau Claire; Josephine “JoJo” (Mark) Manko, New Port Ritchie, FL; and Roxanne (John) Marek, Eau Claire, whom survive their loving mom.
Also surviving Elaine are her 5 granddaughters, Dawn Johnson, Darci (John) Sydejko Flottmeyer, Kati (Justin) Dziowgo, Nicole (Matt) Dewitz and Melissa (Britt) Marek. She loved her 11 beautiful great-grandchildren, Samantha Jo, Cameron, Finley, James, Magdalene, Michael, John, Peter, Charlotte, Isaac, Edward, and her many nieces and nephews.
Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; 5 sisters, Anna “Todie” Dressel, Gladys Mikels, Maude Hanley, Lucille Brick and Grace Hanley; 6 brothers, John, Leonard, Floyd, Clayton, Richard and Jerome.
Mom loved her time with family, Jazzercise, activities at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, line dancing, shopping trips with Clayton and Todie, flying down to Florida to visit with JoJo and Mark and Mark’s mom Nancy. Mom never drove but would walk everywhere. She loved watching the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers.
The family would like to thank the care givers at Care Partners Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their extraordinary daily and end of life care for our mother.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in memory of mom.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Stokes, Prock & Mundt, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI, at a later date.