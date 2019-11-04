Elaine Williams

Elaine H. (Novotney) Williams, 87, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Elaine was born July 8, 1932 in Boyd, the daughter of Wenzel J. and Jennie M. (Gerrits) Stoehr. She was a graduate of McDonell Central High School, Class of 1950.
On September 26, 1953, Elaine married Eugene Novotney in Chippewa Falls and from this union seven children were born. She later married Eugene L. Williams on October 10, 1992 in Chippewa Falls.
After raising her children, Elaine did secretarial work for Mason Shoe and the Chippewa Falls School District, Halmstad, First Ward and was the first secretary at Parkview School. She retired in 1996. She was a member of Notre Dame Church and the church choir for many years. She played cards with the Circle group from Notre Dame since 1959 and was an avid reader, golfer, bowler and loved Friday night fish fries and dancing.
Elaine is survived by three sons, Eugene “Geno” (Mary Beth Gardner) Novotney, Jr. of Fall Creek, Evan Novotney of Chippewa Falls and Earl (Patty Flynn) Novotney of La Crosse; four daughters, Eunice Novotney and Erin Novotney both of Chippewa Falls, Ellen (Ken) Anderson of Eau Claire and Evone (Mark) Kinning of Hayward; one brother, Maynard Stoehr of Oregon, WI; four sisters, LaVonne Marquie, Evelyn Arntz and Joyce (Phil) Larkowski all of Chippewa Falls and Mary Lou (Dave) Roth of Traverse City, MI; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by both of her husbands; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.
Our Mother met her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s with grace and dignity.
In lieu of flowers, Elaine’s family prefers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association @ www.alz.org
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com