Eldon “Al” M. Bauer, age 69, Spooner, WI, formerly of Eau Claire, WI died peacefully at his home under the care of his family and Regional Hospice Care on Thursday May 20, 2021 after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and cancer.
He was born on April 24, 1952, son of the late Marcus and Lydia (Schultz) Bauer in Durand, WI. He had five brothers and 1 sister, Delores, Jerry (Bernie), Jerome (deceased), Richard (Kathy), Randy (deceased) and Wayne (Darla) On July 1, 1988 he married Terry (Allen) Bauer in Eau Claire, WI. Al and Terry were married just shy of 33 years.
We could learn a lot from this wonderful old soul. He grew up on a small farm just outside of durand. He told me he caused a little trouble back then and remembered a time when he got a “whoopin” and the family dog gave him a bite in the butt. Al proudly served his country in the US Navy in 1970 as a vehicle mechanics. He was stationed in San Diego, during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in 1972 due to a severe back injury. He told stories of how hard bar hopping and chasing girls was in a body cast.
He was an avid auto mechanic, body repair, appliance repair, carpenter, plumber, electrician, concrete layer, plow man, lumberjack, weilder, and was able to bring his wife’s ideas to life. Al had a passion for blowing things up, getting lost, fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, and riding his Harley with CMA, was an active member in church before his illness and definitely loved spending time with friends, family and fishing. He survived many many injuries that any normal person would have given up. He was a thoughtful man who loved to share the gospel with others. Al also did a missionary trip to Africa in 2005. Where the other team members learned “we do not walk behind him”. Apparently the african food didn’t agree with him? He was very active in his church and other national organizations that supported ministries around the world.
Al loved his family very much and loved to serve and care for them above all things.
He is survived by his wife Terry Lee Bauer, Spooner, WI. His daughter Christy Casares (Miguel), son Shawn Bauer, daughter Shayna Allen, son Eli Bauer. And 8 wonderful grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 10:00a.m. Monday, June 28, Shell Lake Full Gospel, Shell Lake, Wisconsin. His ashes will be scattered in the woods he loved and the ocean. In lieu of flowers/or dark chocolate, a memorial fund is being established with Vision For Haiti’s Tomorrow to help feed, and spread the gospel in a very dark, poor country.