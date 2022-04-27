Eldora M. Johnson, age 93, of Eau Claire, WI, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on October 1, 1928, to Arthur and Olga (Mathison) Indgjer of Strum, Wisconsin. She married Howard Johnson on June 18, 1949; together they raised two children, Vicki (Rhead) and Dale Johnson.
Eldora enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting and playing all types of board games, as well as visiting friends and family. She worked several years at the Strum Nursing Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant, a job she thoroughly loved.
Eldora was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents, Arthur and Olga Indgjer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elsmore and Myrtle Indgjer, Dennis and Ramona Indgjer, Eugene and Naomi Indgjer; sister and brother-in-law Eileen and Ade Myren; and son-in-law Douglas Rhead. She is survived by her two children, Vicki Rhead of Sparta, WI, and Dale Johnson of Eau Clare, WI; brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Natalie) Indgjer; as well as five grandchildren, Jamie (Mandy) Rhead of Plymouth, MN; Ryan (Stephanie) Rhead of Sparta, WI; Nicole (Dan) Kronzer of Minneapolis, MN; Bethany Johnson of New York, NY, and Kristyn (Tom) Seo Taff of St. Paul, MN; six great-grandchildren, Alex, Gavin, Wesley and Samuel Rhead, and Eliza and Eleanor Kronzer.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Inurnment will take place at the West Beef River Cemetery in Strum, WI, following lunch.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
