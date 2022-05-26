Eleanor Josephine (Karpinski) Hull, age 91, of Thorp, WI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the home of Dan and Pat, to live with her Lord in Heaven on May 23, 2022.
She was born on February 19, 1931 to Kasimer and Mary (Wilczek) Karpinski in the town of Reseburg outside of Thorp, Wisconsin. Eleanor married David Hull on Sunday, November 23, 1952 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church (the country church) in Thorp, WI.
Eleanor is survived by her children: Dan (Patty) Hull of Thorp, Debbie (John) Nemes of Berkley, MI, Duane (Bernie) Hull of Eau Claire, Dennis (Diana) of Dallas, TX, Denise (Rick) Kuhn of Sugarland, TX, Danila (Jeff) Ousley of Starkville, MS, and Doug (Michelle) Hull of New London, WI. Eleanor was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Eleanor was survived by her brother & sister-in-law, Chester & Alice Karpinski of Thorp, WI and sister-in-law, Marian Hull of College Station, TX along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kasimer and Mary Karpinski, husband Dave, infant daughter Diane, in-laws Wallace and Orpha Hull, brother & sister-in-law Marion & Linda Karpinski, and sister & brother-in-law Agnes & Joe Lato.
A funeral mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday May 27, 2022 at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Thorp. Burial will follow in New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Church and again on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Thorp Funeral Home of Thorp is assisting the family with arrangements.
