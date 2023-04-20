Eleanor Jones, 101, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, April 15, at Heritage of Elmwood in Elmwood, WI. She wrote the following obituary. Born November 11, 1921, in Cornell, WI, the daughter of Leslie and Abbie (Fauver) Jones, predeceased by her parents and a brother, Franklin, and her dearest friend, Grace Shipley. Survivors include her sister, Jan Klager of Pewaukee, WI, two nieces, five nephews, and twelve great nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Cornell High School, and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943, where she was the principal trombonist in the U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Reserve Band. The band toured extensively during World War II, throughout the eastern United States, giving concerts in major cities for the purchase of War Bonds, raising millions of dollars in War Bonds during WWII. The war ended in September, 1945; however, the band continued touring and performing on the East Coast, playing for troops coming home from the battlefields of Europe by ship. The band members finally went home just in time for Christmas.
After being discharged as Sgt, she joined the Hormel Caravan where she was principal trombonist during the four years that she spent with the group. The group toured throughout the United States, traveling 30,000 miles a year and giving concerts and network radio shows in major cities across the country. It was here where she met her lifelong friend, Grace Shipley.
After leaving the Hormel Caravan, she finished a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in creative writing with a minor in French, and also did graduate work at UW-Stout and UW-Madison. For a period of time in the 1950’s, she was Continuity Director at WEAU-TV and Radio, NBC. Most of her professional life was spent as a writer with UW Extension (Community Development) and then as a teacher in the English Department at UW-Eau Claire. She was a published author, with 2 short stories published in Woman’s Day magazine, and during the last year of her life she wrote a children’s book, “Furball”, in collaboration with her dear friend, Mary Pratt. She was also an accomplished photographer, winning 1st place in a contest in the Milwaukee Journal with a photograph entitled “Dawn at Lake Holcombe”.
Eleanor dearly loved and was loved by her sister, Jan, and her nieces and nephews, Mary Richter, Marty Vinje, Jim Klager, Blake Jones, Dan Klager, Scott Jones, and Alan (aka Pete) Klager. She was loved and cared for by many people, and her family thanks them, notably her ever-faithful, former internist, Dr. Paddy Macken and his wife, Ruth Ann, her ophthalmologist, Dr. Lee Hofer, and many others, Sharon and Dennis Olson, Debbie and Mike Christopherson, Sue and Chris Poss, Steve and Candy Johnson, Ryan Jones, Kathryn Teeters, her “French family”, Arlene, Guy and Monique Vincent, and her very special British friends, Mary Hill and dear Elsie. One of her closest friends, Pat Cosgrove, said of her “She was a magnificent friend. She loved to entertain, laugh, and interact with friends. Her sense of humor was wonderful. She loved music, plays, books, (travel), photography… and she was so good at so many things. Eleanor was the most honest person I had ever known. And despite all those amazing things, she was fun and real.”
A private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. The family will inform you of an upcoming celebration of life.
This is Eleanor, still ... needing to add an addendum to this obituary. I must try to thank all of you for the life-giving gifts that my friends in Eau Claire, and across the country, and in France and in England, have given me. All of you have made it possible for me to stay in the house that Grace and I loved for so long. With some major old-age health issues in recent months, help came from all directions. Let me count the ways: cards ... notes ... letters ... phone calls ... emails ... visits while still possible ... lunch with transportation while still possible ... newspapers ... coffee ... cookies on the front porch ... food and whole meals on the front porch ... a meticulous summer yard helper ... also snow shoveler and handyman ... laundry helper and housecleaner ... errand and transportation friends and helpers ... music ... flowers ... and shared writing. Thank you to each and every one of you.
Bergine and Laurel, Deep Regrets.
