Eleanor Jones

Eleanor Jones, 101, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, April 15, at Heritage of Elmwood in Elmwood, WI. She wrote the following obituary. Born November 11, 1921, in Cornell, WI, the daughter of Leslie and Abbie (Fauver) Jones, predeceased by her parents and a brother, Franklin, and her dearest friend, Grace Shipley. Survivors include her sister, Jan Klager of Pewaukee, WI, two nieces, five nephews, and twelve great nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Cornell High School, and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943, where she was the principal trombonist in the U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Reserve Band. The band toured extensively during World War II, throughout the eastern United States, giving concerts in major cities for the purchase of War Bonds, raising millions of dollars in War Bonds during WWII. The war ended in September, 1945; however, the band continued touring and performing on the East Coast, playing for troops coming home from the battlefields of Europe by ship. The band members finally went home just in time for Christmas.

