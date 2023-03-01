Eleanor Olson

Eleanor “Ellie” Olson (Wilcox) of Elk Mound, WI met her Savior, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after a long battle with dementia. Ellie spent her last months of life under the excellent care of Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center, and also Heartland/Promedica Hospice. We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to all the amazing people who cared so well for “Miss Ellie”; she loved everyone!
Eleanor was born in Eau Claire, WI, on June 24, 1926, where she lived until her parents bought a farm in Mondovi, WI. Her childhood was filled with great home grown foods, milking cows on a stool by hand, and creating fun with her sisters.
At 16, her family moved back to Eau Claire, but travel was once again in her future. California and Hawaii were also places of residence. On January 25, 1958, Eleanor married Willard Olson. Together, they raised her two daughters, and two more daughters together. Throughout her life, Eleanor was employed at various factories, with her longest duration at Armour Co. Eleanor always worked hard, and made time for the little things. She was a great cook and made holidays special. She enjoyed going to thrift sales, taking photos, caring for her grandchildren, and spending time with her friends, and family. Faith became an important part of Eleanor’s life as she developed a true relationship with Jesus. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, and bird watching.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Gray) Sedahl (Richard), Roxann (Olson) Anderson (Marvin), and Lana (Olson) Anderson. Lana also provided excellent care, in home, for her mom for several years. Eleanor so enjoyed Lana being with her, and all the special things she did for her.
Survivors also include; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Lois Freie, and a brother-in-law. Dean Kassera, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Olson, her daughter, Sandra (Gray) Peterson, her parents, William and Lydia (Luraas) Wilcox, two sisters, Deloris Behnke, and Betty Hiatt, a brother-in-law, Fred Behnke, a niece, LeiLani Lynch, a nephew, Tery Gray, and a great-granddaughter, Ellie Peterson.
A funeral service for Ellie will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Spirit Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Reverend Dr. Philip Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Ellie’s family www.lenmarkfh.com
