Eleanor Olson

Eleanor “Ellie” Olson (Wilcox) of Elk Mound, WI met her Savior, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after a long battle with dementia. Ellie spent her last months of life under the excellent care of Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center, and also Heartland/Promedica Hospice. We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to all the amazing people who cared so well for “Miss Ellie”; she loved everyone!

