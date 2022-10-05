Flunker.jpg

Eleanore Ann Flunker, 102, of Chippewa Falls, died on October 3, 2022 at her residence.

Eleanore was born to Anton “Tony” and Marie (Boinski) Kutnarowski on April 19, 1920 in Thorp.

