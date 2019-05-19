Elfrieda “Laura” Drawbert, age 101, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
She was born on January 30, 1918 to Rev. John and Johanna Schmitt in Ada, Minnesota. She found her calling in life and started to pursue a career in nursing. In 1939 she graduated from the Bethesda Hospital nursing program in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She married Albert Drawbert on July 5, 1940, in Kaylor, South Dakota. In 1992 they moved to Eau Claire where they were longtime members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Laura Drawbert was a remarkable human being. It is undeniable that she was an incredibly strong willed and quick-witted individual. Her intelligence and humor will leave lasting memories in the minds of all who knew her. Those closest to her will remember her for her ability to empathize, hope, and love.
Laura absorbed the best of what life offered and genuinely helped others to strive for the same. The world was a better place with Laura. She will be missed tremendously and remembered always.
She is survived by her two sons, Dr. John (Helen) Drawbert of Fall Creek, Dave (Mary) Drawbert of Tucson, Arizona; her daughter, Mary Jean (Rankin) Harris; four grandchildren, Jessica, Hannah, Anders and Hans; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Drawbert; parents, Rev. John and Johanna; and her six siblings.
Memorials may be designated in Laura’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Private services will be held at a later date. Laura will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.