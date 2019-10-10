Eli Lucas, age 83, died Sunday, October 6th, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Eli was born August 3, 1936, one of fourteen children, to Eli and Pauline (Pollak) Lucas in Browerville, Minnesota. He attended Browerville Schools grades 1-12, and joined the United States Navy after High School. After the Navy, Eli was graduated with a B.S. Degree in elementary education at St. Cloud University and U.W. Eau Claire with a Masters Degree. Eli married Lillian “Pepper” (Bromenshenkel) on July 18th, 1964.
Eli taught grades 4-6 in the Eau Claire School District for thirty-two years. He was known for his love of Science and enjoyed doing experiments in his classroom. Eli enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, telling stories, and spending time with “Pepper,” his children, grandchildren, and friends.
Eli is survived by his wife, his son Tobias, daughters Jennifer and Gretchen (Sanford) Brotman, and grandchildren Lucas, Carson, and Eugenia Duce, and Alexandra and Sawyer Brotman. He is survived by sisters Phyllis VanKampen, Pauline “Dolly” Schmidt, Dorothy Schindler (Rick), and Donna (Tom) Boyette, and brothers Sylvester, Walter (Kathy), and Edwin (Mary). He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wilfred, Clarion “Buck,” Romaine, James, John, and by a sister, Mary Lou.
Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Visitation will continue at the church during a luncheon immediately following the memorial service. Burial with military honors will take place in the Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Browerville, Minnesota at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.