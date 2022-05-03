Elinore Anne Hageness, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, age 86, passed away March 20, 2022. She was born March 27, 1935 to Alvin and Margaret
Sperber. She met her future husband, Robert Hageness, at the Osseo roller-skating rink. They were married on August 29, 1954.
Elinore enjoyed golfing, bowling, shopping, decorating her house and cheering on the Badgers and Packers. Her favorite holidays were Easter and Christmas. She and Bob would often attend lutefisk and lefse meals put on by local churches. Elinore is survived by children: Rhonda (George) Blattner, Mark (Martha) Hageness, Terri Pratt and Peter (Starla) Hageness; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law Marilyn (John) Balliett; brother-in-law Robert Lange; sisters-in-law: Barbara Larson and Rachel (William) Doyle; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Elinore was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert (Bob) Hageness; her parents; son-in-law, Bill Pratt; brother and sister-in-law Harold & Jean Sperber; sisters and brothers-in-law Arlene & Jerry Otto and Alice & Bob Schwetz, sister Janice Lange; brother-in-law Orlin Larson.
Funeral services for Elinore will take place Saturday, May 14th at 11:00 am at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to visitation from 10:00 am until time of service.
Memorials are preferred to Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony Street, Osseo, WI 54758 or the American Legion Post 324 PO Box 325, Osseo, WI 54758.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo (13507 7th St.), 715-597-3711, is assisting the family with arrangements.
