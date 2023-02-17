Elise joined her papa, mother, friend Gordy, and several other friends on February 6, 2023.
Spunky Elise was born April 8, 1947, to Robert Orr and Anne Orr (Miller) at St Luke’s Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin. She was baptized December 29, 1949, remaining in faith throughout life. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1965. Fishing was enjoyed on the river near Bruce after her parents moved north. She lived in Minneapolis before moving to Eau Claire.
She enjoyed working at General Casualty Insurance, Target, The Christmas store, County Veterans Affairs Office, Eau Claire Elections and Northwest Fabric. The volunteer work at the church also was very fulfilling for her as she answered phones, ran lefse balls, worked at the Fall Bazaar, and more.
With her typical independence, she endured many health issues through her entire life. God and friends were her strength. She could always be found at the thrift sales, and she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting. Her latest passion was making porch pots for the Bazaar. This thrifty socialite enjoyed being with people who soon became friends. Patience may not have been a virtue, but she did wait for the new church building. Many will remember her sparkling blue eyes and smile, and little red car with flames which occasionally went a little too fast.
Elise is survived by cousins and many special friends who became her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and special friend, Gordy.
Services will be held at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 3735 Jeffers Road, Eau Claire on February 18, 2023. Visitation will be held at 9:30 and service at 11:00. Please wear red, her favorite color, as we celebrate and remember her life. She is free of pain and now to do more “pinterest.”
Special thanks to Marshfield Cancer Center and Hospital, Care Partners, and finally for the compassion shown at Meadow Brook in Bloomer.
In lieu of flowers, Elise wished any memorial gifts be given to Saving Grace Lutheran Church building fund, Sofas for Service, or the Eau Claire Humane Society.