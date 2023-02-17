Elise joined her papa, mother, friend Gordy, and several other friends on February 6, 2023.

Spunky Elise was born April 8, 1947, to Robert Orr and Anne Orr (Miller) at St Luke’s Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin. She was baptized December 29, 1949, remaining in faith throughout life. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1965. Fishing was enjoyed on the river near Bruce after her parents moved north. She lived in Minneapolis before moving to Eau Claire.

