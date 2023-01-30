Elizabeth Fr.jpg

Elizabeth L. Friede, of Waukesha, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by her family at the age of 79.

She was born in Shullsburg, WI on July 16, 1943, the daughter of Austin and Mary (nee Burgess) Doyle. On July 25, 1964 she married Edward J. Friede in Madison. She was a member of Christ the Life Church.

