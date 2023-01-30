Elizabeth L. Friede, of Waukesha, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by her family at the age of 79.
She was born in Shullsburg, WI on July 16, 1943, the daughter of Austin and Mary (nee Burgess) Doyle. On July 25, 1964 she married Edward J. Friede in Madison. She was a member of Christ the Life Church.
She will be sadly missed by her children Wendy (Paul) Conlin of Eau Claire, Vicki (John) Franson of Eau Claire and Cindy (Bobby Hathaway) Friede of Waukesha. Dear grandmother of Gabriella, Nicole, Cade, Ryan and Ashlynn. She is further survived by her sisters Lois Symons of Janesville and Rosemary Howald of Forreston, IL, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Friede on March 31, 2018 and her sisters Nancy Lunde and Joyce Walters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. in Waukesha. Burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Reedsburg, WI.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.
