Elizabeth “Liz” (Halterman) Gravitte of Fall Creek, formerly of Stanley and Calhoun GA, passed away on May 3rd, 2021. She was born in Eau Claire WI June 9th, 1938 to the late Ilene (Hugdahl) Halterman and step father Donald Halterman Sr. On November 21, 1956, she married James Huff of Fall Creek. In August of 1957, a son James Huff, JR was born. They later divorced. In December of 1985 she married Ralph “Bud” Gravitte and moved to Calhoun, GA, where she lived for 26 years after his passing. She came back to Stanley afterwards.
Liz and Bud had a towing business in Calhoun, GA, and she worked at Ingles Market as deli manager for 10 years and also at Lovingood’s Meats. She loved to cook, bake, and do benefits for her community. Her loving husband Bud passed away in 2007.
She is survived her loving son James Jr (Chris) Huff of Fall Creek; Grandson Jesse (Jennifer), great-grandson, Wyatt Huff, Step-children, Kenny (Debbie) Gravitte, Jerry (Marie) Gravitte, Lisa (Brian) Holloman, Tammy Silvers, and Keith Gravitte, all of Georgia who she missed every day. Liz is also survived by a total of 17 step-grandchildren, 24 step-great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-great grandchildren, her brothers, Donald (Mary Lou) Halterman Jr, and Mylon “Buzz” (Diane) Halterman, both of Stanley, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ilene Halterman; Sister Phyllis Halterman; Husband Bud Gravitte; Step son Ralph Jerry Gravitte; Grandparents Peder and Audrey Hugdahl and Ernest and Flo Halterman; Great Grandma Bivens.
Liz loved her family very much. She was always making things for all the kids. They loved to come to Grandma Liz’s house because she always had time to make cookies, Lefse, and cakes. All they had to do was mention something they liked and grandma made it.
A funeral service will be held at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley at 11:00 on Monday the 10th. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.