Elizabeth Gray

Elizabeth Brunsell Gray, 93, of Eau Claire, died peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2020. She was born to H. Fredric and Elizabeth Gault Brunsell on August 8, 1926 in Evansville WI. Elizabeth “Betty” was a life-long Wisconsin resident. She grew up in Evansville with her parents, her two brothers, Bob and Bill and her sister, Barbara.
Elizabeth attended Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, TN from 1944 – 1946 and completed her bachelor of business degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1948. She met her future husband, Dr. Roger S. Gray when they both were traveling on a Greyhound bus from Madison to Evansville. She and Dr. Gray were married July 10, 1948 in Evansville. They moved from Wisconsin to Wyoming’s Frances E. Warren Air Force Base where they lived for two years when Dr. Gray served in the Air Force. The Grays then moved to Evansville, WI where Dr. Gray joined his father, Dr. Rodney Gray in family practice. Dr. and Mrs. Gray and their three children lived in Evansville until Dr. Gray retired and they moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1993.
Elizabeth served her community in many capacities as a volunteer. She was a dedicated Girl Scout leader and council member for 15 years. She organized Girl Scout summer day camp at Leota Park, enjoyed yearly by many Evansville girls. Elizabeth was a member of the Evansville Public School Board for ten years. She was a leader and board member of the Evansville Manor Nursing Home Auxiliary for 20 years, bringing a needed resource to Evansville. Elizabeth and her neighbor, Laverne Krueger, started the Meals on Wheels program in Evansville. When she and Roger moved to Eau Claire, they both volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years.
Elizabeth, “Betty”, was a stay-at-home mother. She was a positive, can do person who was devoted to her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. She was an avid bridge player and she enjoyed tennis, golf and the outdoors, especially being on the water. Her favorite family vacations were in northern Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roger S. Gray, M.D.; by her parents; brothers; sister; and grandson, Nicholas. She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Tom) Dow of Eau Claire, Sandra (Chris) Heimerl of Albuquerque and Roger (Lori) Gray of Rice Lake; grandchildren, Katie (Anthony) Mc Morran, Jordan (Rebekka) Dow, Anna (Roylee) Luna, Charles (Amy) Heimerl, and Jennifer and Julia Gray; and great-grandchildren, Calista and Hailey Dow, Elijah and Zane Mc Morran, Nico and Isla Luna and Zoe Heimerl.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway St, Eau Claire, WI, with Rev. Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held in Evansville at a later date.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, 1030 Oakridge Dr., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lenmarkfh.com