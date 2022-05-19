Elizabeth (Liz) Heisel, 71, of Eau Claire was at home with her family when she was taken to heaven on Friday May 13, 2022. She had been battling cancer.
Liz was born on February 5, 1951 to Vernon and Hannah Fuerstenau in Hazel, SD. In December of 1975 she married William Heisel from Eau Claire; they had 3 children.
Liz was a nurse and worked at many long-term health care facilities in the area until her retirement in 2014. She delighted in serving her Lord as a teacher’s aide at Messiah Lutheran School. She had many interests such as gardening, painting, and scrapbooking, and took a great interest in her grandchildren’s musical abilities. She was always a godly example to her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her undying trust in the forgiveness found in her Lord Jesus Christ sustained her through every trial, and guaranteed her eternal life through the power of his resurrection.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, William; 3 children: Lara (Mark) Gurath of Sioux Falls, SD, Gregory (Rachel) Heisel of Chetek and Steven Heisel of Eau Claire; 2 brothers: David Fuerstenau and Harley Fuerstenau; and 1 sister, Juanita Maurice, all of Eau Claire; 8 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Memorial services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church of Eau Claire at 3:00 p.m. on May 26 with a light luncheon following the service. Visitation at the church will be held one hour prior to the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
