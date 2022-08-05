Elizabeth (ELiz) Ann Johnson was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and a friend to so many. ELiz passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022, with loved ones in Colorado.

ELiz was born on December 20, 1945, to the late Charles Scharf and Ella Ruth (Overlien) Scharf Hesselman in Mondovi, Wisconsin. After graduating from Mondovi High School, ELiz attended the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, where she met her husband, Donald Johnson. ELiz and Don settled in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where they raised their children and made Sunset Drive their home. She welcomed family and friends, where the pool served as a summer gathering place to play cards, have a cocktail, and enjoy one another’s company. ELiz was a fixture in the community, volunteering at the Franciscan Healthcare auxiliary geranium sale and modeling in the annual Dayton’s charity fashion show. Anyone in La Crosse preparing for a big event knew to come to her for advice. From the Festmaster’s ball, to prom or a job interview, she knew how to help make everyone in town look their best. ELiz was a talented gardener; her love and care of plants and flowers reflected her beauty and spirit. Many friends and neighbors still have cuttings from her famed gardens. ELiz had a sweet tooth and was sure to always have chocolate close at hand for herself but, more importantly, to share.

