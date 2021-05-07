Elizabeth Jones, age 103, of Menomonie, WI, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021. She was born August 13, 1917 to Patrick Bowen and Mary (Crowley) near Midleton, County Cork, Ireland. She grew up on a farm in the parish of Lisgoold, the eldest of seven. Betty moved to London in 1934 and was there with her sister during the Blitz. Their work in the war effort introduced them to an American soldier, George Jones, who she would later marry.
In 1949, Betty moved to Brookfield, IL to care for her godson, Barry, after the death of her sister, Rita. She married George on June 7, 1952 in their Brookfield home. They had two children, twins, Charles Robert (Charlie) and Patrick Timothy (Tim), born on May 18, 1954. The family moved to Cottage Grove, MN in 1970, where she made many lifelong friends. She and George retired to Menomonie, WI in 1981.
Betty was tested by loss and trauma in her life. She was called to endure two pandemics, two world wars, the premature loss of siblings, and the passing of her husband and adopted son. She overcame personal hardship to raise her family with steady mixture of kindness and humor. Her subtle charisma was a magnetism that attracted people to her throughout her life, from a lasting friendship with a professional golfer she met on the plane on the way to the U.S. to the caregivers at Neighbors, the nursing home where she spent the last years.
Throughout her life, Betty opened her heart and home to support others. She was active in her community through leadership roles in the PTA, Little League, and VFW. Later in life, she hosted foreign exchange students and began a new career as a full-time nanny at the age of 70.
Betty’s stories of her youth revolved around her family, Irish home, and dancing. She would often suggest a night out dancing, but happily settle for a game of cards.
Betty is survived by sons: Charlie (Janna) and Tim (Janet); grandchildren: Jim, Robert (Criste), Maggie (Troy), Ryan (Melissa), Meghan (Jon); seven great grandchildren: Nora, Elsa, Elowen, Hugh, Meara, Wendell, Olivia; honorary grandchildren: Michael Mathison and Colton (Mary) Sander; many nieces and nephews; and the hundreds of people that chose her as family, including friends, Neighbors’ residents, and caregivers. Preceded in death by her mother and father, her brothers and sisters (Rita, Tady, Patrick, Nora, Bobby, Dan), her husband (George), son (Barry), and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held on August 14, 2021 in Menomonie, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
