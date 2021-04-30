MIDDLETON — Elizabeth Denison “Beth” Rogers, age 82, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Jan. 19, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Warren and Isabel (Johnstone) Rogers.
Beth graduated from University High School in the Twin Cities in 1957. She met Richard “Dick” Hammergren soon thereafter and they were married. They had two children, Wendy and Kirk.
Beth was divorced soon after Kirk’s birth and five years later married Dr. David Strang. Dr. Strang’s commitment to the U.S. Army took the new family to Frankfurt, Germany, for three years. The family returned to Eau Claire, Wis., where they lived until Wendy left to attend Shattuck-St. Mary’s and, a few years later, Kirk left for the University of Wisconsin.
Beth later divorced David Strang and returned to college at UW-Stout. While at UW-Stout, Beth made the women’s tennis team and played college tennis against women half her age!
Beth graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in Hotel/Restaurant Management and worked for multiple, major hotel groups, including Marriott and Doubletree Hotels. Beth’s professional pursuits took her to several cities, including Kansas City, Tulsa, and Houston.
However, the birth of her daughter Wendy’s first child (and Beth’s first granddaughter), Rachel, drew Beth to Denver, Colo. Beth also maintained contact with her second granddaughter, Collin, who was born to her son, Kirk, and her daughter-in-law, Wendy, of Madison, Wis. Collin was born only months after Rachel and, less than three years later, Olivia was born to daughter, Wendy, and son-in-law, Neal Miller.
Beth could rarely be caught without a project, plan, or story about her granddaughters. Beth and her granddaughter, Rachel, bonded over their mutual love of sewing and ballet, spending many weekends working on sewing projects and attending matinee ballet performances. Rachel still cherishes the creative spark instilled and nurtured by her grandmother, always remembering to measure twice, and cut once.
Beth also loved “Camp Grandma” trips with her granddaughters. Beth traveled from Colorado with Rachel and Olivia, picked up Collin in Madison, and took the campers to Wisconsin Dells for waterpark and arcade fun. Beth always made photo and memory binders, as well as “Camp Grandma” t-shirts for each girl so they could enjoy these summer memories for years to come.
Beth had lifelong interests in reading, sewing and quilting, gardening, and cooking. Beth loved a good time and family events, and she balanced her time with family with a more private life of contemplation and personal activities. Beth’s active life was primarily dedicated to tennis and, as recently as two years before her passing, Beth was still hitting tennis balls in drills at Powless Tennis Center in Madison and Hitters in Middleton.
After Rachel and Olivia had grown up, Beth moved to Madison to be near her son, Kirk, her daughter-in-law, Wendy, and her granddaughter, Collin. Beth loved Madison, where she could spend more time with Collin, and could join Kirk, Wendy, and Collin for holidays, tennis, dining out, or taking in a Badgers hockey, volleyball or football game.
In the summer of 2019, Beth experienced the onset of a serious health syndrome that progresses rapidly and painfully. Beth bravely faced the challenges her condition presented over the past two years, with unwavering support from her daughter-in-law, Wendy, and her son, Kirk. Beth passed away, peacefully and without pain, on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Kirk (Wendy) Strang; daughter, Wendy (Neal) Miller; grandchildren, Collin Strang, Rachel Miller, and Olivia Miller; and brother, David Rogers. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tom Rogers.
Memorials may be gifted in Beth's name to Agrace HospiceCare Foundation.
